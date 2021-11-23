‘She wasn’t supposed to leave us’: Family seeking answers after woman found shot in Stockton park

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – A local family is asking for answers after a woman’s body was discovered in a Stockton park over the weekend.

Jessica Young had graduated just three weeks ago. Family told FOX40 she was a bright 31-year-old woman, having just gotten her certification to work in the hospital.

A passerby found Young sitting in a car, just before 10 p.m. Saturday, at Kennedy Park on South D Street in Stockton.

“This wasn’t right. She wasn’t supposed to leave us,” said sister-in-law Renee Miranda.

“They saw the car there and it had been there a while, so they went in to investigate,” said deputy Sandra Mendez with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. “When our deputies arrived, they found a woman that had been shot. So she was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.”

Investigators said they currently have no leads in the case.

“We need all the help that we can get,” Mendez explained. “Whoever did this, needs to pay for it.”

“Someone’s out there that knows what happened. All we want is justice,” Miranda told FOX40. “Many of you know her as Bolo, that was AKA, but to us she was everything. She was a daughter, a sister, an auntie, a great auntie and friends to many.”

Young was also a wife and stepmother.

“Jessica was like glue to this family,” Miranda explained. “Family was her number one priority.”

To see the family’s GoFundMe, tap or click here.