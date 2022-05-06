ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Threatening and discriminating anti-gay graffiti was found in a Sheldon High School restroom early Thursday morning.

According to Elk Grove Unified School District Director of Communications Xanthi Soriano, custodial staff immediately removed the graffiti and reported it to the school administration.

School officials began an investigation into the incident Friday after they were notified that students relayed information electronically.

Soriano stated that the district and school are thankful to those who reported the threat accordingly.

“Our district and schools adhere to a policy of non-discrimination and per our policy, any student who feels that he or she or another student in the district is being unlawfully discriminated against, harassed, intimidated, or bullied by any student, employee, or other person from or in the district should immediately notify school staff or an administrator such as the principal or vice principal so that the concern can be investigated and addressed.”

Soriano said that appropriate action will be taken to remedy this incident as well as any others.

“The safety of our students and staff is a top priority at Sheldon High School, and we tell our students, staff, parents and community, “If you see something or know something, say something.”