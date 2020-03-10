Sheldon HS to compete in basketball tourney semi-finals despite COVID-19 concerns

DUBLIN, Calif. (KTXL) – The California Interscholastic Federation announced it will move forward with its basketball tournament’s semi-final matchup between Sheldon High School and Dublin High School Tuesday night.

Over the last few days, there has been a lot of confusion and frustration for Sheldon families after Elk Grove Unified School District made the decision to cancel all classes and student activities on Saturday.

The decision initially forced Sheldon High School to withdraw from the Northern California playoffs.

Since that decision was made, a student who attends Maeola R. Beitzel Elementary School tested positive for the virus Monday. That family is now in quarantine, according to the superintendent.

After further discussion, the district lifted the mandate on school activities and the semi-finals game was rescheduled.

“Just walking into the gym knowing that we were able to play, it was a blessing,” said Sheldon High School senior Josh Williams.

“We’ve been the favorite from day one. And then now, we haven’t had a game since February 28th, we haven’t practiced in days,” said assistant coach Rich Viano-Nitschke. “It’s been an emotional rollercoaster.”

If Sheldon wins Tuesday, they would be scheduled to play Bishop O’Dowd on Thursday but so far, the district has only approved school activities for Tuesday and Wednesday.