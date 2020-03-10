Sheldon Huskies to play in playoff game in Dublin

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — After days of uncertainty, the Sheldon High School varsity boys basketball team will indeed play against Dublin High School Tuesday evening.

The Huskies were originally forced to withdraw from the California Interscholastic Federation basketball tournament on Saturday after the Elk Grove Unified School District canceled all classes and school-related activities due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.

The mandate included the team’s semifinals game originally planned for Saturday night.

“By excluding us from the bracket means you are excluding six of our seniors from obtaining scholarship opportunities and moving on with their post-secondary education,” parent Neketia Henry said on Saturday.

The announcement came after EGUSD’s superintendent said a family in the district tested positive for the coronavirus. That family is in quarantine, according to the superintendent.