Sheriff: 3 drown at God’s Bath in Tuolumne River Canyon

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Three people reportedly drowned in the God’s Bath swimming hole Thursday in the Tuolumne River Canyon, officials said.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, fire, medics and sheriff’s deputies all responded to reports of a drowning at God’s Bath and confirmed three victims after arriving at the scene.

One victim, a female, was retrieved from the water and pronounced dead.

The other two victims remained in the water, but their conditions were not immediately known.

Tuolumne County Search And Rescue, the Tuolumne County Dive Team and a California Highway Patrol helicopter are currently engaged in a swift water rescue.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.