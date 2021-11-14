Sheriff: Cache of weapons, some stolen, found during domestic violence call

A cache of guns, magazines and ammunition recovered from the suspect’s vehicle. (Courtesy: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies responding to a domestic violence call found nearly a dozen guns, some of them stolen, inside a suspect’s vehicle early Sunday morning.

Around 3:13 a.m. Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from a woman saying she was the victim of domestic violence and that the male suspect was still at the residence.

When deputies arrived at the home near Greenback Lane and Fair Oaks Boulevard, they saw a man exit the residence and walk toward a vehicle. Deputies learned the suspect had stashed nearly a dozen weapons in the vehicle while preparing to leave the area.

The suspect was initially uncooperative but the situation was deescalated and he was detained without incident, deputies said.

The man had concealed a gun on his person. After searching the vehicle, deputies found 11 other guns inside. Three of the guns had been reported stolen.

Deputies also found extended magazines, including a drum-magazine, and a suppressor — also called a silencer — which is illegal to possess in California.

Jesus Martin Gutierrez, 27, was arrested on charges relating to domestic violence, carrying concealed weapon without a permit and several other weapons charges including possession of stolen property.