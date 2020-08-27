Sheriff discusses COVID-19 spread in San Joaquin County Jail

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Beyond the barbed wire, the walls and the bars, inmates at two units within the San Joaquin County Jail are under COVID-19 quarantine.

“And once we get rid of these few cases, I think you’re going to see that this is going to be a place that it’s well-controlled,” San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow told FOX40 Wednesday.

Withrow confirmed that 24 inmates and four correctional staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since March.

“Have had a couple of people bring it back into our jail when they went on like medical visits or to court,” Withrow explained. “All the symptoms have been very light. We’ve been very fortunate. We’ve had nobody that’s gotten really sick by it.”

The sheriff said his office has implemented extra cleanings, mask wearing, along with other safety measures.

“Everyone that gets booked into our jail immediately is separated out for a two-week quarantine to make sure they don’t have it,” Withrow said.

Criminal defense attorney Allen Sawyer said he believes sentences for certain inmates with a number of health problems should be reconsidered.

“People deserve to be punished and there’s a place, of course, for incarceration, but no one expects to lose their life,” Sawyer explained.

But he understands that justice is a delicate balance

“You have to weigh the risk to the public versus the risk to the person and sometimes the risk to the public is too great and they have to be incarcerated,” Sawyer said.

As the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and inmates serve out the rest of their sentences, Withrow said the safest place for them is in his jail.

“You put them back out on the streets, who knows what their living conditions is like, who knows what they’re exposed to, who knows whether they even take any safety precautions?” Withrow said.

Allen said home confinement may be a possible solution and has no qualms with how Withrow has handled the virus.

As of Wednesday, 500 tests have been administered within the jail. The sheriff adds that the inmates exposed to COVID-19 are tested periodically.

A community group was concerned about the masks the inmates wear since they are washed then reused. The sheriff said all safety measures are taken to ensure that the reusable masks are sanitary before inmates are issued one

Further information regarding San Joaquin County Public Health statistics related to COVID-19 can be found by tapping or clicking here.

Further information regarding COVID-19 statistics within California jails can be found by tapping or clicking here.