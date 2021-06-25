Sheriff: Honor Farm inmate killed in ‘very violent assault’

FRENCH CAMP, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County Honor Farm inmate was killed Thursday night in what the sheriff called “a very violent assault.”

Around 10 p.m., Sheriff Patrick Withrow said 49-year-old Armando Salgado was attacked by multiple inmates in the living area of the Honor Farm’s barracks after he was transferred to the low-level facility.

According to Sheriff Withrow, an officer who was conducting an inmate count found a wounded Salgado on the floor of a bathroom. The officer performed CPR before other officers and medical personnel responded.

Salgado died from his injuries at the scene, Withrow said.

At a press conference Friday, Withrow said three inmates suspected of being involved in the deadly assault have been re-booked on suspicion of homicide. They have been identified as 21-year-old Joseph Corral, 22-year-old Nathan Oliveridoan and 22-year-old Angelo Velasquez.

Others could also be charged as the investigation continues.

A motive is still unclear.

Withrow said Salgado had been a general population inmate with them before but had never had any reported problems.

Salgado had been arrested Wednesday on two warrants out of Stockton for misdemeanor weapons charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Two officers who were exposed to blood and fluids at the scene were medically treated at a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

Prior to Thursday’s incident, Honor Farm inmates have never carried out a deadly attack, the sheriff said.