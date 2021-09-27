Sheriff: Juvenile calls saying he hurt his mother, younger brother; 2 detained

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it detained two juveniles on Monday in connection to two victims who are in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said a juvenile male called them just before 10:50 a.m. saying he hurt his mother and younger brother.

Deputies and fire personnel went to the scene near El Modena and El Reno avenues and found the two injured victims. Both had to be transported to a hospital.

The incident is still under investigation, and it is not yet known how the two victims were injured.