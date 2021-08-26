Sheriff: Man arrested for illegally entering Airola Fire evacuation area

VALLECITO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Wednesday night for entering an area evacuated due to the Airola Fire in Calaveras County.

Richard Serva, 32, was arrested on suspicion of illegally entering the Parrots Ferry Road area after being informed it was under mandatory evacuation orders by deputies, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies said Serva approached a roadblock yelling profanities. He became increasingly angry after being told the area was closed but walked away.

Serva was seen walking along Parrots Ferry Road, beyond the roadblock, by deputies 10 minutes later. They said he was uncooperative, yelling for deputies to “take him to jail.”

Serva was arrested without incident. He faces charges relating to unauthorized entry into an emergency area, public intoxication and delaying police in performance of their duties.