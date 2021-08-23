Sheriff: Man barricaded in Rancho Cordova home

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is barricaded inside a Rancho Cordova home surrounded by authorities Monday afternoon, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Sacramento County Sheriff spokesman Sgt. Rod Grassman told FOX40 the man is wanted for a felony and has been barricaded since 12 p.m. inside a home near Coloma Road and Vehicle Drive.

No additional information was released about the man.

The Rancho Cordova Police Department asked people to avoid the area.

Large police presence in the area of Coloma Road and Vehicle Drive due to a barricaded subject. Please avoid the area. — Rancho Cordova PD (@RanchoCordovaPD) August 23, 2021

This is a developing story.