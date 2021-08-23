Sheriff: Man barricaded in Rancho Cordova home

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is barricaded inside a Rancho Cordova home surrounded by authorities Monday afternoon, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Sacramento County Sheriff spokesman Sgt. Rod Grassman told FOX40 the man is wanted for a felony and has been barricaded since 12 p.m. inside a home near Coloma Road and Vehicle Drive.

No additional information was released about the man.

The Rancho Cordova Police Department asked people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

