Sheriff: Man killed in shooting outside business on Marconi Avenue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday morning outside of an Arden-Arcade business.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Marconi Avenue, near Fulton Avenue, just after 9 a.m., officials said.

Photos shared by the sheriff’s office show an area outside of a Little Caesers, a donut shop and a mobile phone store taped off for the investigation.

After arriving, officials located a man who had been shot in his upper body. Fire officials arrived soon after and declared the victim dead.

The man’s identity will be released following notification of next of kin.

Officials said the suspected shooter rain south on Marconi Avenue. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 916-874-5115.