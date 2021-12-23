Sheriff: Multiple agencies investigating crash following pursuit in Ceres

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) – Multiple agencies are investigating a pursuit that resulted in a traffic collision in Ceres Thursday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said its deputies, along with the Ceres and Modesto police departments, are investigating the incident near East Whitmore Avenue and Blaker Road.

Officials said the people in the vehicle were wanted for questioning in a violent crime that took place earlier this year. They did not provide any additional details.

Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.