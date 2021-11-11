Sheriff: Sacramento man with multiple drunken driving warrants arrested in shooting, ShotSpotter activation

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man with several active warrants was arrested following a shooting in Sacramento County Wednesday evening.

Deputies from the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office responded to a ShotSpotter shooting alert in south Sacramento County. When they arrived, they contacted a man with a handgun magazine visibly sticking-out from his pocket.

George Clifton Brown, 28, was arrested after deputies discovered he had three active drunken driving warrants in two counties and was a felon in possession of a firearm.

ShotSpotter is a company that partners with law enforcement agencies to install sensors in cities across the U.S. that can pick up the sound of gunshots and alert police in real time.

Brown, who investigators said is a known gang member, was charged with having a concealed weapon, carrying a weapon registered to another and “grossly negligent” discharge of that weapon.

Brown is being held on $500,000 bail at the Main jail.