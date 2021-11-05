Sheriff: Search ongoing for Oroville stabbing suspect

Deputies are looking for Ronald Vaughan, of Oroville, relating to a stabbing Friday afternoon. (Courtesy: Butte County Sheriff’s Office)

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they suspect of stabbing two people inside a home off Oro Bangor Highway in Oroville.

Deputies responding to a call Friday afternoon found two injured people with stab wounds inside the home. Those people were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

After investigating, deputies said they determined Ronald Vaughan, 29, of Oroville arrived at the home around noon on Friday. Vaughn knows the family who resides in the home and deputies say several other people accompanied him to the residence.

Deputies believe Vaughan stabbed both victims and are actively looking for him.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation or Vaughan’s whereabouts are asked to call the Butte County Sheriff’s office at 530-538-7671.