Sheriff: Suspect barricaded, man shot in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspected gunman has barricaded themself inside a Rancho Cordova home after shooting a man Saturday evening, deputies said.

A man was shot outside a home in the area of Folsom Boulevard and Bradshaw Road. The suspected shooter then fired at responding deputies and barricaded themselves inside, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office.

Heavy police activity around Stonehaven Dr. in Rancho Cordova. Spotted Several Officers with rifles. Witness tell me there was a shooting. Helicopter has been circling for the past 45 minutes. Working on getting more details. Stay with @FOX40 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/kJW9UzbsYJ — Gurajpal Sangha (@GurajpalSangha) August 29, 2021

None of the deputies were injured by the gunfire, Grassmann said.

The suspect has refused to come out of the home and the scene is still active.

The gunshot victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Sacramento Sheriff asked people to avoid the area.

Heavy police presence at Folsom Blvd and Bradshaw for a barricaded armed subject. Please avoid the area. PIO on scene. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) August 29, 2021

This is a developing story.