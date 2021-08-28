Sheriff: Suspect barricaded, man shot in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspected gunman has barricaded themself inside a Rancho Cordova home after shooting a man Saturday evening, deputies said.
A man was shot outside a home in the area of Folsom Boulevard and Bradshaw Road. The suspected shooter then fired at responding deputies and barricaded themselves inside, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office.
None of the deputies were injured by the gunfire, Grassmann said.
The suspect has refused to come out of the home and the scene is still active.
The gunshot victim was transported to a nearby hospital.
Sacramento Sheriff asked people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.