Sheriff: Suspected mail thieves arrested in Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men suspected of stealing mail out of numerous Amador County mailboxes were arrested Saturday.



Abel Arizmendi, 40, and Christopher Trent, 28, were both arrested after deputies found stolen mail, burglary tools, drug paraphernalia as well as identity and access cards after a search of their car, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said.

Courtesy: Amador County Sheriff’s Office

The two men face charges relating to possession of the stolen property, burglary tools, unlawful possession of I.D. cards and drug-related charges.

Residents in the area of Carbondale Road and Mueller Road who believe they are the victims of this mail theft are asked to call the Amador County Sheriff’s Office at 209-223-6500.



