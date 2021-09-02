Sheriff’s office: Wanted man boards bus with loaded guns

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man traveling aboard a Greyhound bus with outstanding warrants was arrested after deputies found him carrying two loaded handguns inside his backpack.
Jaquan Shaw, 24, was arrested for two counts of carrying a loaded firearm in public, as well as two other warrants from Contra Costa and San Mateo counties, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The sheriff’s office received reports of a possibly dangerous man traveling on a Greyhound bus from Reno to Sacramento.
Deputies then staked out the Greyhound station in Colfax, eventually spotting Shaw.
One of the handguns was stolen earlier the same day, deputies said.