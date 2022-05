SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Rod Grassmann said a suspect in a bomb threat at the Sacramento County Main Jail is in custody.

The threat resulted in civilians being escorted out of the building but inmates remain inside.

Grassmann said an unauthorized vehicle followed a marked car into the garage.

According to Grassmann, the Sacramento County Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is preparing to enter the building.

This is a developing story.