SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday morning.

At 5:39 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of someone being shot and lying on the street on Hackberry Lane between Markos Court and Shereen Court.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office told FOX40 they found a man with at least one gunshot wound in his lower body.

The victim told deputies that an unknown vehicle stopped in the roadway and shot at him. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim said the vehicle fled after he was shot.

After fire personnel arrived, the victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said deputies canvassed the are and spoke to witnesses.

No information was released about the involved shooter suspect.

This story is developing.