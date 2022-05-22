MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested Thursday after deputies responded to a domestic violence call and discovered dozens of mistreated dogs inside his home.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies went to Nicholas Baugh’s residence on Roselawn Avenue in Modesto based on a domestic violence case reported on April 30. In that incident, the sheriff’s office said the woman reported that Baugh allegedly hit her with an ashtray and that he used a shock collar on her.

Inside the house, deputies found 150 dogs that appeared to be mistreated and malnourished, Sgt. Luke Schwartz told FOX40. The dogs found included Dobermans and French bulldogs, and all of the dogs were placed in the care of Stanislaus County Animal Services, the sheriff’s office said.

Video clips and pictures provided to FOX40 by the sheriff’s office show the cramped and poor living conditions of the animals.

Warning: The following photos contain material that may be sensitive to some.

Courtesy of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office

Baugh was booked into jail Friday and is scheduled to appear in Stanislaus County Superior Court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

He is currently facing charges of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, along with 150 counts of animal cruelty.