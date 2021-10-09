Sheriff’s Office: 18-year-old escapes juvenile detention center, last seen in downtown Sonora

SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 18-year-old man who escaped a juvenile detention center Friday night.

Sheriff’s officials said Chaaden Romo escaped from the detention center at around 7:45 p.m.

Deputies said Romo was later seen in front of Zanes Bar in downtown Sonora but left the area before authorities arrived.

Romo is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds with long black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple bandana, brown T-shirt, gray scrub bottom and white Nike shoes.

Romo has a tattoo on his right leg of two feathers and a circle split into four parts.

Anyone with information of Romo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.