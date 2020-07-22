Sheriff’s office: 18-year-old woman killed at cemetery caught in gang war crossfire

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The search continues for whoever shot and killed an 18-year-old woman at a gravesite in South Sacramento.

In a place meant to honor and remember the dead, another life was claimed.

“This should be a sacred ground,” Voice of the Youth activist Berry Accius told FOX40. “There has to be a place where people can just come and mourn their loved ones. We’ve had enough killing.”

Investigators said an 18-year-old woman was visiting a gravesite with friends at Sacramento Memorial Lawn Cemetery Monday evening when someone shot and killed her.

Sgt. Tess Deterding with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office told FOX40 that several shots were fired, but it’s still not clear how many people were shooting.

She said the victim was a college student.

“This is very likely an unintended victim,” explained Deterding. “She’s not the first bystander, innocent bystander certainly, to be caught in the crossfire of this gang war in the last few months.”

Deterding said she believes the shooting may be linked to a recent spike in gang violence across the Sacramento region.

“I would like to say to those killers — this wasn’t gangster,” said Accius. “You don’t get any points for this. You don’t get a score for this because this was cowardly. This was a cowardly act — period.”

Accius said he is doing what he can to support the victim’s family and working to prevent the violence moving forward. But he said real change must come from investing in underserved communities.

“COVID-19 hasn’t helped. Sheltering in place hasn’t helped,” explained Accius. “Our young people, some of them don’t know how to navigate their emotions and the communities that are underserved are always going to get it the most.”

Accius is urging witnesses to come forward to bring justice for the teenager’s family.

“They deserve to go be in jail. We don’t need to protect them,” said Accius. “We’ve had enough shootings. We’ve had enough death. When will it end?”

If you know anything about this crime, you’re asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.