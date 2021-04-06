Sheriff’s office: 2 arrested in Loomis had stolen mail, credit cards, checks and personal information

LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A duo from Sacramento was arrested last Thursday in Loomis when a deputy discovered they had stolen mail, credit cards and checks.

Just before 6 a.m., the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says it got a report about a suspicion black sedan stopped at mailboxes on Val Verde Road.

A Placer County deputy found the car stopped next to some mailboxes near Suzuki Lane.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy identified the driver as 27-year old Victor Flores and the passenger as 38-year old Sarah Simmons. The deputy also found out Flores had two outstanding warrants out of Sacramento County.

A search of the car turned up stolen mail that was addressed to Loomis residents and four credit cards that belonged to Sacramento County residents, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office also says both suspects’ phones had pictures of stolen information and credit cards. Flores’ phone had photos of over $21,500 in checks that either had the names scratched off or were fake.

Flores also had a stolen check in his wallet that was made out to the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Officials say both suspects were arrested on suspicion of mail theft, credit card theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy.

A Placer County sheriff’s sergeant was able to return the stolen mail.