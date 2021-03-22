Sheriff’s office: 2 bodies discovered by USPS employee in Fair Oaks

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead Monday morning outside a Fair Oaks home.

Investigators say a call came in just after 10 a.m. about two unresponsive people that were found by a United States Postal Service employee along Rabeneck Way, east of Hazel Avenue.

The bodies were found behind vehicles parked in the home’s driveway, where they were not visible from the roadway.

According to the sheriff’s office, both people –– a man and a woman –– had gunshot wounds.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Deputy Rod Grassman said it appeared the two people knew each other.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.