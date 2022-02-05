Sheriff’s Office: 2 brothers arrested on multiple counts of lewd acts with children over 14-year timespan

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested two brothers Thursday on multiple counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age.

Deputies said the brothers, 53-year-old Israel Manalang and 54-year-old Hector Canlas Manalang, are accused of a combined 17 felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age and are suspected of a combined five felony counts using force, violence or duress to commit those acts.

Deputies said there were multiple children victimized between 2007 and 2021.

Israel Manalang is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail with a bail of $1.7 million and Hector Canlas Manalang is being held at the jail with a bail amount of $700,000.

Both men will appear in court Monday to answer for those charges, according to deputies.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any community members with information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau at 916-874-5191 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.