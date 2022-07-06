AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were arrested Wednesday after being within evacuation zones illegally.

According to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted by the California Highway Patrol of a vehicle that continued past the roadblock at Clinton Road and Butte Mountain Road in Jackson around 11:50 a.m.

When deputies responded to the call, they said they located Jose Martinezestrada, a 31-year-old from Plymouth. After they did an investigation, they determined he had no legitimate reason for being in the evacuation zone.

Martinezestrada was arrested and booked into the Amador County Jail on suspicion of unauthorized entry into a disaster area, violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous vehicle code violations.

In a separate incident, a Cal Fire law enforcement unit patrolling the evacuation zone contacted a vehicle in the area of Clinton Bar Road and Robin Lane in Pine Grove.

Amador County deputies along with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, responded to assist and determine that the driver, 39-year-old Dustin Johnson of Pioneer, had no legitimate reason for being in the evacuation zone.

Johnson fled from deputies on foot but he was caught shortly after. A search of Johnson’s vehicle revealed two firearms, one loaded, along with illegal fireworks and suspected methamphetamine.

After Johnson received medical care, he was booked into the Amador County Jail for unauthorized entry into a disaster zone, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of illegal fireworks, obstructing a peace officer and various drug related charges.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone that anybody found within an evacuation zone without a lawful reason will be arrested.