Sheriff’s Office: 2 Sacramento men steal about $25,000 worth of lottery scratchers in Loomis

LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men are behind bars after surveillance video showed them breaking into a convenience store in Loomis and stealing boxes of lottery scratchers and cigarettes.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the break-in happened April 16 around 3:30 a.m. at Woody’s Market and Deli on King Road.

Video shows two men prying the front door open and each exiting the store carrying multiple boxes. Investigators say about $25,000 worth of lottery scratchers and $500 worth of cigarettes were stolen.

Detectives say they worked with a California lottery investigator and were able to track down several of the stolen scratchers which had been redeemed in Rocklin and Sacramento.

Investigators say they identified Sacramento residents 39-year old Kawika Guthmann and 23-year old Edward Caviness as the burglary suspects.

On April 29, investigators found Guthmann at the Days Inn Motel in Rocklin, and he was found with “numerous items related to the burglary of Woody’s,” according to the release.

Investigators say Caviness redeemed about $650 worth of lottery scratchers at a business in Sacramento and was arrested later that day.

Officials say during the arrest of Guthmann, they also found lottery tickets related to an El Dorado County case where two men had burglarized a Placerville liquor store on April 28.

Both men were arrested and booked for multiple charges.