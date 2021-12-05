Sheriff’s Office: 4 dead in plane crash near Tulare County airport

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people died Saturday night after a plane crashed near the Visalia Airport, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to reports of a possible downed aircraft near Road 68 and Avenue 288 at around 6:35 p.m.

When they arrived, four people were found dead inside a wrecked single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza near Highway 99 in Visalia.

The identities of the people on board have not yet been confirmed.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to join the investigation Sunday.