Sheriff’s Office: 5 people shot while preparing for vigil in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Five people were shot while gathering and preparing for a vigil Wednesday evening in Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The drive-by shooting occurred at the intersection of Oro Avenue and E. Main Street, shortly after 5:30 p.m.

One of the vehicles involved was described as a light-colored Honda, authorities said.

All victims, who were not identified, were treated and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information, and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please call 209-468-4400 and choose option 1. You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting 847411 and typing SJSOTIP, plus your message.