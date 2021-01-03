Sheriff’s office arrests 4 suspected of burglarizing over 50 cars

(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday they arrested several suspects they believe are responsible for at least 50 vehicle burglaries in the Sacramento region.

According to the sheriff’s office, between the evening of Nov. 7 and early morning of Nov. 8 “several vehicles were broken into in the Rosemont community.”

The sheriff’s office says the suspects stole a vehicle and drove to another area where they continued to break into more cars.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sacramento police recently found the stolen vehicle with several people inside and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended after the driver crashed.

The sheriff’s office says they arrested one person and later identified and arrested three other suspects.

A lot of the property that was stolen was recovered and returned, according to the sheriff’s office.