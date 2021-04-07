Sheriff’s office asking for help investigating 2007 double homicide in North Highlands

Michael Crisp (left) and his son, Aaron Crisp (right), in photos provided by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help investigating a 2007 double homicide that happened in North Highlands.

On Oct. 31, 2007, the sheriff’s office says they received a call from a woman saying she had found her son and ex-husband dead inside a home.

Deputies went to the home on Bismarck and Floral drives around 9:21 p.m. and found 15-year-old Aaron Crisp and 48-year-old Michael Crisp.

According to the sheriff’s office, they were “dead in separate areas of the house” and were the only residents of the home.

There were no weapons recovered at the scene, and the sheriff’s office says the cause of death was not immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office homicide detectives at 916-874-8477.