AUBURN, Calif (KTXL) — An Auburn man was arrested this week on the suspicion of being armed and under the influence while with his son, who was previously reported missing, according to officers.

The Placer County’s Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 2:30 a.m. on March 22 regarding a missing 2-year-old boy. Officers said the 30-year-old Abel Mosquedaboy, the boy’s father, took him to an unknown location and was allegedly armed with a knife.

After conducting a search around Highway 49, deputies found Mosqueda and the child at a nearby 76 gas station, officers said.

Officers said the boy was unharmed.

Deputies conducted a sobriety test on Mosqueda. According to the sheriff’s office, he was allegedly under the influence of cocaine.

Mosqueda was transported to Auburn Jail on suspicion of child endangerment, being under the influence of a controlled substance and destroying and concealing evidence. Deputies said the 30-year-old destroyed and concealed evidence during the transportation process.