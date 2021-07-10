Sheriff’s Office: Boat crew search for 14-year-old last seen under Buckley Cove waters in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County Sheriff’s boat crew are searching for a 14-year-old boy who was last seen beneath the water at Buckley Cove in Stockton.
Sheriff’s officials said the boy and his father were looking for a lost boat anchor in the cove and the boy was using a “breathing apparatus.”
Deputies said the father realized his son was having problems while in the water and pulled up the line connected to the boy, but he was no longer attached.
The sheriff’s office is helping the father look for the boy.
This story is developing.