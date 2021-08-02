Sheriff’s Office: Boat flips after speeding over large wake, missing woman later found dead

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Sheriff’s officials in San Joaquin County released more information Monday about what caused a boat to capsize last Friday that left a man injured and a woman dead.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said they received reports of a boating accident near Mandeville Island in the Stockton Deep Water Channel just after 5:30 p.m. Friday.

“A boat was traveling fast when they struck a large wake, which caused the vessel to catch air and flip in the air,” sheriff’s officials said in the release.

A man and woman were inside the boat and crews were able to rescue the man and take him to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.

Officials said the man is in stable condition.

During their search, the woman was not found.

“The search was suspended after dark and resumed the following day,” according to the release.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office helped with the search Saturday using an unmanned submersible vessel.

She was found just before 6 p.m. in about 45 feet of water, according to officials.