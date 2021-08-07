Sheriff’s Office: Body found with feet bound in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are investigating a body that was found in a Placer County canal Friday afternoon.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found with its feet bound inside a Placer County Water Agency canal near Peaceful Valley Road.

Sheriff’s officials say the death is not related to the River Fire, and they are investigating the death as suspicious.

No additional information was released about the victim but officials say they have tentative identification of who it is.

This story is developing.

