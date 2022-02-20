Sheriff’s Office: Body recovered from Rock Creek in Plumas County

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A body was recovered Sunday afternoon from Rock Creek in Plumas County.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said the Jarbo Gap Cal Fire Station received a report just after 2:30 p.m. about a dead body in Rock Creek north of Highway 70.

Deputies, with the help of Cal Fire swift water rescue teams and the Butte County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, were able to recover the body.

An autopsy has been scheduled to confirm the identity and the cause of death, according to deputies.

This story is developing.