Sheriff’s office: Calaveras County deputy and hostage shot, man killed in domestic violence incident

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a domestic violence suspect was shot and killed, and a Calaveras County deputy and hostage were shot and injured Thursday evening.

Around 10:39 p.m., the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man and woman arguing at the Sierra Inn Motel in San Andreas. The caller told dispatch the man pointed a firearm at the woman’s head.

The man was no longer at the scene when deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

As the woman was being interviewed by a deputy near an apartment complex, the man “ambushed the deputy and victim” and shot the deputy in the upper body, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was taken to the hospital by air ambulance for treatment. The sheriff’s office said the deputy is expected to survive.

The woman was uninjured.

The California Highway Patrol and Angels Camp Police Department responded and began searching for the man in the Diamond Place Apartment Complex on Lewis Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said the man emerged from an apartment holding a gun and who they believe to be an “uninvolved elderly female hostage.”

The man still had a firearm.

The man refused commands to release the woman and posed an immediate threat to her safety, authorities said. Deputies shot the man in response.

The sheriff’s office said the woman was also shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel, the sheriff’s office said. The woman was taken to the hospital by air ambulance and is expected to survive.

This shooting will be investigated by the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol and Angels Camp Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.