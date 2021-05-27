Sheriff’s office: Car crashes into tree after being shot at in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento sheriff’s deputies responded to a car that crashed into a tree after being shot at near Fulton Avenue and Sierra Boulevard.

Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a call of a car that had crashed into a tree, and updates to that call later revealed the car had been shot at before crashing.

According to officials, deputies found three people inside the car when they arrived, one of whom was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

All three were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive.

Deputies are investigating the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.