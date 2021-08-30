Sheriff’s Office: Car overturns after high-speed chase in Stockton, 2 arrested

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people are behind bars after crashing their car during a high-speed chase with authorities in San Joaquin County.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office officials said two of their deputies noticed a car being driven erratically just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning near Waterloo Road and Highway 99 in Stockton.

When the deputies tried to pull the driver over, they said the car sped off onto the highway instead.

The deputies gave chase with speeds reaching up to 130 mph and they said one of the people in the car threw a firearm onto the roadway, which caused sparks when it dropped.

The firearm was retrieved in several pieces and identified as a Ruger Mini 14 with a modified stock

California Highway Patrol officers picked up the chase just before the driver exited the freeway and continued east on Acampo Road.

Officials said the driver lost control of the car and rolled it in the area of Jahant Road and Highway 99.

Authorities say they arrested the driver, 43-year-old Terrell Lamont Washington, and his passenger, 41-year-old Leonera Mariama Sulaiman on multiple charges.

When authorities searched the car, they said they found a magazine and some .223 rounds for the Ruger inside.