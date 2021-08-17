Sheriff’s Office: Car shot multiple times in Antelope, girl inside wounded

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — A girl was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being struck by gunfire while inside a car in Antelope.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at 3:43 p.m. near the intersection of Watt Avenue and Elverta Road.

Investigators said they think five to six gunshots were fired from one car at another.

A girl inside the victim car was struck and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The girl was conscious and alert when she was taken to the hospital, according to officials, but no additional information was released on her condition.

