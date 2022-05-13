The Latest – Friday, May 13:

8:41 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the child was safely found and returned to their home.

Original story below:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a child that was abducted by their parent on Friday.

Authorities identified the child as 1-year-old Skyler Stoner, and they identified the parent as Courtney Welch.

  • (Photo from Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Photo from Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said they were last seen on Greenback Lane near Chestnut Avenue in Orangevale.

The vehicle they were seen in is a dark, older 1999 Chevy suburban, with license plate number 8BEM753. 

Anyone who sees them is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5111 or call 911.