The Latest – Friday, May 13:

8:41 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the child was safely found and returned to their home.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a child that was abducted by their parent on Friday.

Authorities identified the child as 1-year-old Skyler Stoner, and they identified the parent as Courtney Welch.

The sheriff’s office said they were last seen on Greenback Lane near Chestnut Avenue in Orangevale.

The vehicle they were seen in is a dark, older 1999 Chevy suburban, with license plate number 8BEM753.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5111 or call 911.