Sheriffs office: Deputies find ‘lots of narcotics’ after high-speed pursuit in Stockton

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested following a high-speed chase that led officers on a 7-mile pursuit.

On Saturday around 11 a.m., The Agriculture, Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team and San Joaquin County deputies attempted to do a traffic stop on a silver Ford Mustang.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver, 31-year-old Jeremy Thomson, pulled off westbound Highway 4 onto Filbert Street.

Deputies say he pretended to slow down, but then led deputies on a 7-mile pursuit on Highway 4, going over 100 miles per hour.

The pursuit eventually ended at the Port of Stockton after they turned onto a dead-end street.

Thomson and his passenger, 27-year-old Marissa Williams, got out of the car and ran, but they were arrested not long after, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office says Thomson was on probation from Alameda County for a felony narcotics charge.

When deputies searched the car, they say they found over 766 grams of methamphetamine, over 30 grams of heroin, almost $14,000 in cash, and several bank cards and checks in other people’s names.

They were both booked into San Joaquin County Jail.