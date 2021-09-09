Sheriff’s Office: Deputy shoots man who hit him with large rock, attacked 2 elderly people

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man who attacked two elderly people, including his grandmother, Tuesday later hit a Sacramento County deputy in the head with a rock before he was shot multiple times.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said just before 10 p.m., a 72-year-old woman called for help after her 25-year-old grandson attacked her and pulled her out of her vehicle before driving off. The woman was left in the street and she was hospitalized with a possibly fractured arm.

Minutes later, an Arden-Arcade resident on Maple Glen Road called the sheriff’s office to say a vehicle had crashed into a ditch outside their house. The sheriff’s office said the caller’s elderly family member went to check on the crash when the driver, later identified as the woman’s grandson, got out and attacked them.

According to the sheriff’s office, video evidence shows the 25-year-old man walk away from the crash and onto the porch of another Maple Glen house to try to open the locked front door. When he couldn’t get inside, he picked up a large rock and rang the doorbell. After no one answered, the man walked down the street with the rock still in his hand.

The first Sacramento County deputy to get to the neighborhood later said the man ignored orders to stop walking. When he was confronted outside of the patrol SUV, the man hit the deputy in the head with the rock.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy dropped to the ground and fired his gun five times when the man started fighting him.

According to the sheriff’s office, additional deputies provided first aid to the man and he was later hospitalized in critical condition with an unidentified number of gunshot wounds. Once released, he will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and face multiple felony charges.

While the 25-year-old man’s identity was not provided, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said he is “well known to regional law enforcement.”

The condition of the deputy was not reported but he has been placed on administrative leave. He is an 11-year veteran of law enforcement and the sheriff’s office said he has been with them since 2010.

The video evidence from the shooting will be released by the end of next week, the sheriff’s office reported. In the meantime, a multi-agency investigation is still ongoing.