Sheriff’s office: Deputy ‘took unprovoked gunfire’ in Ceres

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy reportedly “took unprovoked gunfire” in Ceres on Friday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was driving to work around 7 p.m. when the shooting happened near Central Avenue and Service Road.

Authorities detained eight people in connection to the shooting. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said it is likely more than one of them will be going to jail.

A gun was also recovered.

No injuries were reported, and there was no damage to the deputy’s patrol car.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as detectives investigate.

This is a developing story.