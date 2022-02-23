STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office has released more information regarding a deadly shooting that involved a Stockton police officer Tuesday.

Just after 2 p.m., a police patrol car was hit by another vehicle near Charter Way and Interstate 5 in Stockton, according to the sheriff’s office. The officer was uninjured, but the other driver allegedly fled the scene.

The sheriff’s office said another Stockton patrol vehicle found that car after it ran a red light near Fresno Avenue and Highway 4, and initiated a traffic stop. Deputies said the vehicle didn’t stop and led the officer on a chase down South Roberts Road to the dead-end of Rolerson Road.

Officials said the officer got out of his patrol car and ordered the driver to exit their vehicle. T he driver then shifted into reverse and rammed the patrol car, causing the door to strike the officer, knocking him down.

After getting back to his feet, the sheriff’s office said the officer fired at the driver.

Officers rendered medical aid to the driver, identified only as a 54-year-old woman, until she was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The identity of the driver is currently being withheld until the next of kin can be contacted.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said the officer who shot the woman did not suffer major injuries.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said its investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.