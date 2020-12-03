Sheriff’s office: Elementary student dies after self-inflicted gunshot during Zoom call

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. (KTXL) — An elementary school student died Wednesday after the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says he appears to have shot himself while on a Zoom call.

The sheriff’s office has identified the 11-year-old boy as Adan Llanos, a student from Woodbridge Elementary School.

Deputies responded to a home along Sterling Street in Woodbridge around 11 a.m. to investigate reports that a person had been shot, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the boy was found with an injury to his head.

At the time of the shooting, investigators learned he had been on a live Zoom call.

Llanos was rushed to a local hospital but the sheriff’s office later reported he had died.

Lodi Unified School District Superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer released a statement soon after his death was reported.

We are deeply saddened to share that a student from Woodbridge Elementary School passed away today as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Counseling and bereavement support services are available to students and staff during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with the family affected by this terrible tragedy. We also offer our condolences to the Woodbridge Elementary community. If you have concerns about your child’s reaction to this loss, please contact your child’s school site for support services. Cathy Nichols-Washer, Lodi Unified School District Superintendent

The sheriff’s office released a statement saying, “Our thoughts are with the family and all those affected by this tragic event.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress and needs someone to speak to, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-273-8255.