Evacuations lifted as fire burns in Thermalito

The Latest: Tuesday, July 20:

1 p.m.

All evacuation orders were lifted at 12:50 p.m.

Original story below:

THERMALITO, Calif. (KTXL) — Evacuations have been ordered for residents in Thermalito due to a fire on Grand Avenue and 14th Street.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said people living on 14th Street between Grand and Tehama avenues have been told to leave immediately as the flames threaten structures in the area.

Residents on Tehama Avenue from 12th Street to 16 Street have also been ordered to evacuate.

Grand Avenue at 16th and 14th streets has been closed, the sheriff’s office said.

Cal Fire said the fire has burned 20 to 25 acres, and crews are making good progress.

Additional information about the fire, including its cause, has not been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.