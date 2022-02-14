Sheriff’s office: Explosion at Stockton hotel leaves 3 hurt

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The windows of a room at the Stockton Inn were blown out in an explosion Monday morning, leaving several people injured.

Around 8:20 a.m., the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said it received multiple calls of an explosion at the hotel on Waterloo Road, which is located just east of Highway 99.

Investigators said three people were injured in the explosion and were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Their conditions were not reported.

Deputies have assessed the scene and said it’s no longer a hazard to people.

According to the sheriff’s office, experts are assessing the damage to see how much of the building was impacted by the explosion.

There has been no timeline given about when, or even if, residents will be allowed back into their units at the hotel.

What caused the blast is still under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.