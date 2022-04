The Latest – Sunday, April 10

3:45 p.m.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said all fire evacuation orders in Grayson have been lifted.

Original story below.

GRAYSON, Calif. (KTXL) — A vegetation fire is forcing evacuations in Grayson, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies announced on Twitter that they are helping firefighters evacuate residents by going door-to-door.

Deputies said they are moving west from Stakes Street to help.

This story is developing.